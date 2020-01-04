KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $83.50 million and $9.27 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.