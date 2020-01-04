Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.20

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 46817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCMLY shares. Barclays raised Lafargeholcim from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.