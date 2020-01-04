Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will announce $465.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.41 million and the lowest is $463.60 million. Lamar Advertising reported sales of $427.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $89.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

