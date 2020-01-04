LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $101.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $316,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

LCII opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

