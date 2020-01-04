Lendingblock Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lendingblock token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Liquid. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $91,602.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00121349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,983,000 tokens. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lendingblock Token Trading

Lendingblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.