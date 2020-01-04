Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LILA. Barclays upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.81. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 544,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $9,907,405.44. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.