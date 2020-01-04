Lifestyle Communities (ASX:LIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.39

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$9.39 ($6.66) and last traded at A$9.34 ($6.62), with a volume of 35672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$9.21 ($6.53).

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of A$7.50.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile (ASX:LIC)

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manages affordable communities for homeowners in Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

