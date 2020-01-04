Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $214.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.53% from the stock’s current price.

LGND has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Shares of LGND opened at $101.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 33.15 and a quick ratio of 32.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $17,123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $13,081,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 69,093 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

