LiteBitcoin (LBTC) One Day Volume Tops $5.00

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4,256.00 and $5.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

