Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $74.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $36,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,880,000 after buying an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.5% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,042,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,069,000 after buying an additional 198,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

