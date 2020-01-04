Lotus Resources (ASX:LOT) Trading 20% Higher

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) shares traded up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 172,847 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Lotus Resources Company Profile (ASX:LOT)

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in New South Wales and Western Australia. It explores for cobalt, gold, iron ore, and base metals. Its flagship asset is the Hylea Cobalt Project comprising two exploration licenses covering approximately 197 square kilometers in the Fifield District, New South Wales.

