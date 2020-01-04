Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) Insider Robert Darwent Sells 9,000,000 Shares of Stock

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) insider Robert Darwent sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £18,900,000 ($24,861,878.45).

LON LGRS opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.82) on Friday. Loungers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 186 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.90 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 204.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

