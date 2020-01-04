LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 105.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

LTC Properties stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.29. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

