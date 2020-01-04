Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.63.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $1,307,763.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,344,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,888.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 2,178.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,729,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 113.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,027,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after buying an additional 546,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 10.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after buying an additional 84,774 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 18.7% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 755,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 119,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

