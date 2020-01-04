Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

LUNMF opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 5.72%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

