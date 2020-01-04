Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NYSE LXFR opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.13. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Luxfer by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 165,327 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

