Lympo Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Gate.io. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $19,360.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HADAX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Allbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

