Lynas (ASX:LYC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Lynas Co. Ltd (ASX:LYC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.34. Lynas shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1,200,164 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17.

Lynas Company Profile (ASX:LYC)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

