M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

MHO opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.91. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $653.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 222,048 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

