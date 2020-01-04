Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -4.00

Media coverage about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. National Securities began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $44.35.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.62%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

