ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 target price on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CL King started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.67.

NYSE:MAN opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,458.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $202,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,593. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,108,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,009,000 after purchasing an additional 563,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,167,000 after purchasing an additional 444,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

