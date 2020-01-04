Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MFC. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.38 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $6,149,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

