Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.78.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $2.01 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 177,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Story: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.