Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $872.00

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 872 ($11.47) and last traded at GBX 872 ($11.47), with a volume of 5357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.31).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 506.67 ($6.66).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 801.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 705.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

