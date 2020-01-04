Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.93

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.93 and last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 131169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

