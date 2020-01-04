Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

MTRX opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $611.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.06. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $7,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after acquiring an additional 224,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 20.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 721,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 16.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 575,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 81,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 191.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

