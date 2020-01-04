Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.50. Maxar Technologies reported earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.88) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

