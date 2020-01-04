McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.37

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and traded as low as $13.02. McMillan Shakespeare shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 120,959 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of A$14.32.

McMillan Shakespeare Company Profile (ASX:MMS)

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, vehicle leasing administration, fleet management, and retail financial services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for McMillan Shakespeare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McMillan Shakespeare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.