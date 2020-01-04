MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MD. Bank of America downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

MD stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 30.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 97.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 213,629 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 35.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 262,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 68,691 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

