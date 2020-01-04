Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of MDT opened at $113.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $115.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

