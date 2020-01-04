Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $265.00

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 263.87 ($3.47), with a volume of 308637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275.28 ($3.62).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 216.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Tigue bought 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £2,226.84 ($2,929.28).

About Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

