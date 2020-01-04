MetaHash (MHC) Price Hits $0.0032

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $764,680.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,756,049,154 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,946,534 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

