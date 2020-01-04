Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.16

Metals Exploration Plc (LON:MTL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.20. Metals Exploration shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 3,920,053 shares.

The company has a market cap of $24.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.87.

Metals Exploration Company Profile (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explore for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

