Metlife (NYSE:MET) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.62

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.18, with a volume of 658202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Metlife during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Metlife during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Metlife during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Metlife by 37.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metlife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

