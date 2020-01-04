Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MXCYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metso Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCYY opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metso Oyj will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

