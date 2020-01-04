Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MIK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $8.10 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.