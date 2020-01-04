Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.90

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $106.01, with a volume of 27976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $77,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,387,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395,287 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,806,000 after acquiring an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after acquiring an additional 224,821 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

