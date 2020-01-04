Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Microvision stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.59. Microvision has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 1,275.89% and a negative net margin of 574.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microvision will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian V. Turner bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 198,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,011.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,450. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microvision by 117.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Microvision by 230.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 92,562 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microvision by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

