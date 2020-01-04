Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MLND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 177,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 115,965 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 126,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

