MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

HIE opened at $11.25 on Friday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

MILLER HOWARD/COM Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

