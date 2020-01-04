Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Mobileiron posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOBL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of MOBL stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mobileiron has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $7.79.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

