Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Monro to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.80.

MNRO opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Monro has a 52 week low of $63.86 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.07 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $389,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,104 shares of company stock worth $941,046. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

