Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.06

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.06 and traded as high as $22.13. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 4,099 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPAA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

