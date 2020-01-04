NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ NSTG traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,525. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $981.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.30% and a negative return on equity of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young sold 24,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $599,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 31,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $774,700.20. Insiders sold a total of 63,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,589 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 314.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,917,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,572,000 after buying an additional 2,970,963 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,904,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,297,000 after buying an additional 1,416,190 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 170.3% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,351,000 after buying an additional 962,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 38.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $16,769,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

