NaPoleonX (NPX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,364.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $3.57 million and $2,364.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00187434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.01433440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.