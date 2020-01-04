National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.67

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 12282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTIOF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 18.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

