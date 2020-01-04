National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NCMI. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of NCMI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 376,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,120. The firm has a market cap of $591.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2,980.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

