Navarre Minerals (ASX:NML) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) were up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), approximately 178,591 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.09.

About Navarre Minerals (ASX:NML)

Navarre Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Stawell Corridor gold and Western Victoria copper projects located in western Victoria; and the Tandarra gold project in central Victoria.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Navarre Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navarre Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.