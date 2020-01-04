NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $29.31 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 51,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,176,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,387 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,751.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

