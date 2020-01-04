Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $3.77. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 7,336 shares traded.

UEPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.05 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 95.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

